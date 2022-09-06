You are here: HomeNews2022 09 06Article 1617998

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Osafo Maafo tops Twitter trends following re-arrest of Aisha Huang

Former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo Former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo

Barely 24 hours following the news of Aisha Huang's re-arrest following her earlier deportation in December 2018, former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo has been topping trends on Twitter.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang, into custody.

This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.

The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.

Prior to this development, Aisha Huang was arrested and deported from Ghana in 2018, and was charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).


Many are on social media questioning what the next possible defense of the former Senior Minister will be considering he gave justification previously as to why Aisha Huang could not be prosecuted.

“So, what all does osafo Marfo want? Every scandal he is involved. I suspect he is the landlord of Aisha Huang.” Barima Osei Tutu quizzed


“I'm sure Osafo Marfo will come up with a great reason why we need to just repatriate her back to China. Just like last time.” El Jefe added

“My interest is in what Mr Osafo Marfo go say this time around, ” another user said.

Below are some of the tweets:


























NYA/WA

