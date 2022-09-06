Osafo Maafo tops Twitter trends following re-arrest of Aisha Huang

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Barely 24 hours following the news of Aisha Huang's re-arrest following her earlier deportation in December 2018, former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo has been topping trends on Twitter.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang, into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



Prior to this development, Aisha Huang was arrested and deported from Ghana in 2018, and was charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).





Many are on social media questioning what the next possible defense of the former Senior Minister will be considering he gave justification previously as to why Aisha Huang could not be prosecuted.



“So, what all does osafo Marfo want? Every scandal he is involved. I suspect he is the landlord of Aisha Huang.” Barima Osei Tutu quizzed





“I'm sure Osafo Marfo will come up with a great reason why we need to just repatriate her back to China. Just like last time.” El Jefe added



“My interest is in what Mr Osafo Marfo go say this time around, ” another user said.



So what all does osafo Marfo want ?Every scandal he is involved. I suspect he is the landlord of Aisha Huang.#GoodMorningGhana — Barima Osei Tutu crossfire Ghana (@NanaOse35953163) September 6, 2022

Osafo Marfo is probably on his bike going to set her free. — Laud Carter IV (@Bizontw3) September 5, 2022

In a serious state Nana Addo should have resigned for failing to fight against galamsey after putting his Presidency on line prior to 2020 elections.

Mr Osafo Marfo should also be facing prosecution after taking unitary decision in deporting Aisha Huang #GoodMorningGhana #PHK — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@tabi_henry) September 6, 2022

Mr Osafo Marfo must be ashamed of himself and rendering apologies to the good people of Ghana ????????

If person like Osafo Marfo is a senior advisor to President Akufo-Addo then no wonder we are in such a mess as a country. #TV3NewDay #JohnniesBite #BasilAhiable4ER @tv3_ghana #PHK — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????????? (@tabi_henry) September 6, 2022

Ask senior minister Osafo Marfo which boat ???? did she enter ???? — TEEJAY????️????️ (@TettehJay) September 6, 2022

I believe Osafo Marfo is the best person to answer this question — Kwick Action (@kobena_luguche) September 6, 2022

Aisha Huang was not deported after her arrest & prosecution in 2018. That emphasis by the Ghanaian public is a sham. She was rather sent to a neighbouring country Togo as a decoy for the Synohydro negotiations between China & Ghana. Prez Nana Addo, Osafo Marfo etc knows this.???????? — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) September 5, 2022

Is the senior minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo still in this country? His girlfriend Aisha Huang is back in town bebe( in Azumah Nelson’s voice ????) — Mens D MC ???????? (@Mc_Mens1) September 5, 2022

Aisha Huang was arrested in 2018 for illegal mining and allegedly deported with the reason given by the “sensible” person in this useless government, Osafo Marfo that, prosecuting Aisha won’t won’t solve anything but will block the synohydro loan from China. — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 5, 2022

Galamsey is going to get worse next year because the government cannot pay the Sinohydro loan and would have to allow the likes of Aisha Huang to mine illegally. Remember what the then Senior Minister Osafo Marfo told us? pic.twitter.com/ANc77gKTK3 — ????????????????????????DEGREAT AYAX (@DegreatAyax) September 5, 2022

Don't you think Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo should be questioned on the return of Galamsey Queen Aisha Huang? — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) September 5, 2022

