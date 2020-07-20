General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Osafo-Maafo tests negative for coronavirus

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has tested negative for COVID-19 after undergoing self-isolation for medical care when he tested positive for the virus a couple of weeks ago.



The Senior Minister asked the Information Minister to announce his COVID-19 status on July 7, after he tested positive for the virus.



Mr Osafo-Maafo has since been under home management receiving medical care.



At a media briefing in Accra to give update on COVID-19 Case Count and Management, on Sunday, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the Senior Minister’s sample test last Thursday, July 16 turned out negative.



“The Senior Minister thanks well wishers and the Ghana Health Service team for their care,” the Minister added.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s active cases of COVID-19 is 4,058 indicating a steep decline in the country’s disease burden.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah, therefore, cautioned the public not to use the improvement in the country’s recovery rate to be reckless in observing the safety and preventive etiquettes.

