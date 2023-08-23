Osafo-Maafo’s corruption cry a political sound bite – Rev Opuni-Frimpong

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

The former General Secretary for the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has described Senior Presidential Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo Maafo’s call on Christian to lead the fight against corruption as a “political sound bit.”



Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo Maafo has bemoaned that corruption is growing from bad to worse in the country which calls for retrospection by the church and government to find practical solutions to reduce the menace.



Addressing the 23rd General Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Yaw Osafo-Maafo questioned the quality of the moral impact of the Church on 70% of Ghanaians who profess to be Christians.



But, Rev Opuni disagrees.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Rev Opuni stated that politicians are rather benefiting from the nation through corruption.



“I think corruption on the side of State institutions, the government, and then the Church. The church and their Christian education and worship that they have. Let me start with the side of the government that past and present governments have not proved to anybody that they are serious with the corruption fight.



“They have just made the corruption fight a political sound bite. They are all benefiting from it. Now going into politics has become business. They are all milking the nation. Therefore, if I found the government official just doing this when I heard it in the room. It sounds like a cliché,” Rev. Opuni stated.



However, Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo also indicated that said the seriousness of the graft menace required stakeholders particularly the church and government to go back to the drawing board.



“I think we need to go back and visit the drawing board to see what we should do as a Christian group to influence the behavior of the system, is it that your preaching, your moral lessons are now not effective? We should ask a few questions, if indeed 70% of us are Christians and corruption begins to go from bad to worse what is really happening we need to do some retrospection and as a country together with the government take certain actions to redeem the nation from corruption,” he added.