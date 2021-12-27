Orphans, street children enjoy Xmas gesture from consulting firm

Regional News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ravens Consulting GH has brightened the lives of over 39 orphaned and streets children at Christmas by donating a variety of items to chosen children’s center.



As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility of ensuring all streets, kids are properly raised and given maximum support. The donations were made to chosen children center here in Accra and comprised food, as well as cleaning detergent and soap, veronica bucket, hand sanitizers, face masks and other items. Speaking to the media, CEO Ravens Consulting GH Dennis Owusu Oteng said it is at moments like these that we think about the purpose and the true meaning of what these celebrations are.



“This is a project that we aim to build capacity of children’s home and rehabilitation homes across the country”, he said.



According to him, the target for the project is ensuring streets kids are properly raised and well nurtured.



“We believe that there are talents on the streets that can create solutions but needs training and guidance. They do not have proper training and the best place for them is the children’s home” he added.

Mr. Owusu Oteng also assured children their commitment of improving their well-being and development.



Manager for chosen children’s center, Godslove Elorm Mensah was grateful to Ravens consulting GH for the commitment and the kind gesture. He also encouraged cooperate organizations and churches to lend support to their fold to support the orphaned, deprived, unemployed and streets kids.



“Our place is congested. We need support from cooperate organizations. We also need medical support”, he said.