Organizers of Arise Ghana demo ‘wanted’ by Police

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police clash with Arise Ghana Demonstrators



Police pick 29 demonstrators over violent conduct



Arise Ghana to stage Day 2 of protest against economic hardship





The Ghana Police Service has stated that organizers of the Arise Ghana demonstration will be arrested for their role in the incidents of Tuesday, June 28, 2022.



The police said the leaders will be held responsible for the attacks and damage to public property after the protest turned chaotic at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.



In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police under the hand of Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the police said it will subsequently arraign the Arise Ghana demo organisers before court.



According to the police, their decision is in tandem with Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491) which places a responsibility on organizers of a demonstration and others participating in a protest.



“The organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the the Public Order Act, (Act 491),” part of the statement read.



Arise Ghana demonstrators poured out onto the street on the first day of their intended two-day protest against rising economic hardship.



However, there was chaos as police fired teargas at protesters after they started pelting police with stones.

According to multiple reportage, the chaos erupted over confusion on the route to use.



While the police insisted that the demonstrators cannot use the route to the Jubilee House, the demonstrators were attempting to use the Ring Road stretch to Ako Adjei and onwards to the Jubilee House.



Meanwhile, the Police have announced the arrest of 29 people in connection with violent incidents that marred the June 28, 2022 Arise Ghana demo.



According to a statement dated June 28 and signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the Police were also reviewing available footage with the view to making more arrests if need be.



"The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra.



"Available footages of the event are being reviewed and all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks as well as inciting violence will be arrested and brought to face justice," the June 28, 2022 statement added.











