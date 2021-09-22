Organize a foundation for Rawlings and stop ‘do or die’ comments - Obiri Boahen jabs NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says he has observed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has failed to immortalize its leaders.



Hence, the observance of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day is a wake-up call for them to start honouring their leaders.



He stated that one very important thing they must do as a party is to champion the celebration of Rawlings’ legacy.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he expressed, “The NDC should channel their energy into advocating for a day to celebrate Rawlings. Who knows, they may receive support from the masses. They could even request the state to set aside a day for a holiday to celebrate Rawlings. But the NDC has not thought of that and has taken over CPP’s day. Rawlings has no foundation, unlike Danquah who died a long time and yet he is always remembered.



The NPP has memorial lectures for him as well as Abrefa Busia".



"But what about Rawlings? Nobody is even organizing a foundation for Rawlings. All they do is to make noise and say do or die.”



Based on his observation, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP advised the opposition NDC, “Organize a foundation and stop the do-or-die comment. Learn from the NPP who always immortalize our leaders. We at NPP believe in our leaders"



21st September 2021 marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day; a day set aside to remember and honour the country’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Dr Nkrumah became the leader of government business in 1951 after leading the CPP to victory to form a government, a process which eventually led the Gold Coast to independence from British rule in 1957.



He also played a key role in the formation of the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU).



As the leader of the country, Dr Nkrumah led massive socio-economic development that resulted in a number of infrastructural projects, including the construction of the Akosombo Dam, the Tema Motorway, among other projects.