General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Order shoot-to-maim directive on illegal miners to end galamsey - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah

Galamsey has ruined water bodies and farmlands across the country play videoGalamsey has ruined water bodies and farmlands across the country

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah says the government should sanction security operatives to shoot people, albeit not fatal, who engage in illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Thursday morning, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah believed if shoot-to-kill is considered too drastic an option, shooting illegal miners in the leg is a far more beneficial approach to ending galamsey.

He noted that seemingly treating galamseyers with kid gloves doesn't work, thus admonished the government to "use force . . . We can give 1,000 and over reasons why we can't do it. We can give all the reasons until we hold some people responsible".

"For me, I say they should shoot them in their legs. If you maim someone by shooting their legs off, he/she will lack the ability to engage in galamsey the next day," he added.

