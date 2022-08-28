'Order from above' forced Oko Vanderpuije to evict me - Bishop Bonegas on eviction from Darkuman land

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Between the years 2012 to 2014, there was only one prophet who was very popular for doing many miracles. That was Bishop Dr. Bonegas.



The 'Deliverance Minister', as he was fondly called, is the Founder of Great Fire Pentecostal International.



Darkuman, the location of his church premises, was one of the busiest suburbs in Accra on church days. This is because thousands of people travelled from afar to have an encounter with this man of God.



However, at the peak of his career, he was suddenly asked to move from the land that was gifted to him by the local chiefs.



The person who led the eviction directive was the former Mayor of Accra, Oko Vanderpuije, and this, according to Bonegas, was an "order from above."



"I was pressured to move my church from Darkuman, very serious pressure. At the time, Oko Vanderpuije was the major of Accra during the NDC era. I went to him several times to intervene for me, but he told me it was an order from above," he said in Twi in an interview with Captain Smart, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Despite his several meetings with the former Mayor of Accra, the Bishop said, he was told since it was an "order from above," nothing could be done about that.



"The order was for me to move from the land. The land was given to me by the chiefs because my church had a membership of about 10,000. We were having the service under canopies in the park...I went to the mayor's house near the Bank of Ghana to discuss the eviction issue with him, but he didn't listen to me.



"He said it was an order from above, and that there were even reports my church building was weak, so I should do a restructuring. He gave us an engineer to assist with the restructuring but changed his mind at the final stage when I had spent huge sums of money to purchase the building materials. He told me I could now use the park, but after a few years, the same order from above evicted me," he told the host.



The prophet added that when he finally pulled resources to purchase the 50 acres of land around Kasoa Broadcasting for $1 million, he was constantly harassed by some officials from the BNI, National Security, EPA, Roads and High Way Ministry, Ga South, and others.



These officials, who normally came to his church premises in 15 Land Cruisers, contended that there was another order from above for the Bishop to relocate.



"When I eventually moved to Broadcasting on the Kasoa road, I also faced lots of intimidation from the Roads and High Way Ministry, EPA, BNI, National Security, and others who surrounded my church with about 15 Landcruisers. They mostly did this while service was in session. Their mission was that I should move from the land, which I bought for $1 million. They frustrated me a lot," he reiterated.



The man of God told the host that he believes all the challenges he went through were orchestrated by some of his fellow pastors, who felt threatened by his success.