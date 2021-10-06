Order GLC to submit raw scores of exams to parliament – Madina MP petitions Speaker

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned parliament over the mass failure in the Law School Entrance Exams.



Per the petition by the Madina lawmaker, addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Sumana Bagbin “the 28 percent pass in this year’s admissions into the Ghana School of Law represents a systemic problem that must be of concern to all Democracy watchers, parliament as an institution, and everyone who believes in equality and fairness before the law…”



Following this, he prayed the Speaker of Parliament to order the General Legal Council to submit raw scores of their recent Entrance Examination to the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee for verification and review of scores.



“…there is the need for investigations to ascertain whether or not the pass rates and scores are based on actual performance of students during examinations, or as a result of lack of available infrastructure to accommodate the excess numbers,” he noted



According to him, the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee is best placed to investigate this matter as the Committee with oversight responsibility for Legal Education in Ghana.



“This is in line with the principles of transparency and accountability and effective separation of powers as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of the Republic,” the petition added.