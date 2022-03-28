Order Frontiers to close shop – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reacted to the latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions, particularly at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA).



According to him, President Akufo-Addo is determined to allow Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited to continue profiting from the pandemic.



He stated that the president has allowed Frontiers to carry out antigen testing for unvaccinated passengers arriving in the country at KIA at a cost of US$50 and US$150 while some countries have seen drastic reductions with some charging as low as €15.



The ranking member on Parliament’s foreign affairs further called for the shouting down of the operations of Frontiers if the new policy is to prevent unvaccinated persons from entering the country.



“Why should Frontiers apparently be allowed to still charge the unvaccinated US$50 and US$150 for an antigen test when virtually every country has seen drastic reductions with some charging as low as €15?



“More fundamentally, we need clarity and policy consistency— if truly our new national COVID-19 travel policy is to prevent the unvaccinated from travelling to Ghana via Kotoka, then all we need to do is to ask Frontiers to immediately close shop at the airport and get immigration to ensure no unvaccinated traveller enters our country.



“The NDC Caucus in Parliament will seek further clarification on these matters to determine if we shall be proceeding with our advertised series of picketing at the Kotoka International Airport,” Mr. Ablakwa posted on his social media handle.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 27, 2022, addressed the nation on measures taken by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Delivering his 28th COVID-19 update, the president eased some restrictions which were initially instituted at the height of the pandemic while at the same time announcing new measures to contain the pandemic.



Some key highlights of the address include the lifting of the mandatory wearing of face masks and scrapping of PCR test for arriving passengers in the country through the Kotoka International Airport.



“From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, fully vaccinated travellers into Ghana will not take PCR tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA, and will not be tested on arrival. Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would, however, need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48-hours, will undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA, and will be offered vaccination there,” Akufo-Addo said on Sunday.



The government contracted Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited to conduct the rapid COVID-19 tests at the airport following its reopening to international passenger flights in September 2020.



The Minority had contended that Ghana did not get the best of the deal from the company and have in the recent week threatened to picket at KIA.



