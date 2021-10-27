Opuni trial: How seven Supreme Court justices voted on Honyenuga’s reinstatement

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

• Justice Honyenga has been reinstated as trial judge for criminal case former COCOBOD CEO, Stephen Opuni



• The Supreme Court reversed an earlier decision that barred him from sitting on the case



• The seven member panel voted 4-3 in favor of the state



Finality was brought to the recusal or otherwise of Justice Honyenuga as the presiding judge in the trial of former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD Dr. Stephen Opuni on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.



The review was triggered by an application by Attorney-General Godfred Dame who argued the removal of Justice Honyenuga from the case by the Supreme Court was unlawful.



Dame stated in his submission that the trial judge did not commit any breach of rules of court or any law when he dismissed a submission of “no case” and ordered Dr. Opuni to open his defence.



As with any review case at the apex court, the composition of the judging panel had to be upgraded with two more judges, taking the number from the initial five that rules 3-2 in favor of Opuni to seven.



The new judges were Professor Nii Ashie Kotey Kotey and Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.



At the end of sitting on Monday, the court’s verdict read that it had overturned its earlier ruling and that Justice Honyenuga could sit as the trial judge for the criminal prosecution of Dr. Opuni.



The verdict read 4-3 in favor of the state.



Below is how the seven judges voted



For the argument by the AG



Prof Nii Ashie Kotey



Gertrude Torkornoo



Justice Jones Dotse



Justice Agnes Dodzie



Against the argument by the AG



Justice Gabriel Pwamang,



Justice Amadu Tanko



Intepretation



The verdict shows that neither of the five judges who sat on the initial case changed their mind after hearing the argument of the AG.



The additional two judges however ruled in favor of the AG which gave the state a 4-3 victory.



