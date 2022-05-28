Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa for 'instructing' Justice Honyenuga

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Attakora-Obuobisa on Thursday incurred the wrath of counsel for Dr Opuni, Samuel Codjoe with the former being accused of giving verbal instruction to Justice Clemence Honyenuga in an open court.



For over 10 minutes, the two lawyers were entangled in hot verbal exchanges over the admissibility of a document lawyer for Seidu Agongo, Mr. Nutifafa Nutsukpui had wanted to tender through the witness of Dr. Opuni, Mr. Codjoe’s client.



In the heat of the unfriendly and adversarial moment, and whilst the trial judge was making strenuous efforts to calm tempers down, Mrs. Attakora-Obuobisa asked him to rule on an issue whilst lawyer Codjoe was on his feet addressing the court.



This obviously infuriated lawyer Codjoe. And with a stern gaze at Mrs. Attakora-Obuobisa, counsel stretched a warning finger at her direction and retorted:



“You can’t give instructions to the judge”.



Prior to that, prosecution had objected to the tendering of the document by lawyer Nutifafa Nutsukpui who was cross-examining the witness.



The document was a waybill issued by COCOBOD to the third defence witness who wanted to use it to authenticate some inscriptions he made on his passbook which is in evidence.



“My lord it has no reference to the writtings he made in page 113 and it cannot be admitted in the court,” the prosecution said in part, “so what he is seeking to tender will have no reference at all. My lord this document seeks to throw dust in the eyes of the public and most importantly has no relevance.”



But Nutifafa Nutsukpui drew the attention of prosecution to page 9 of the passbook which speaks to the relevance of the document he was seeking to tender through the witness.



TWI NEWS



Lawyer Codjoe then rose to also argue in support of the tendering of the document through his client’s witness.



He therefore accused prosecution of “misleading” the court, something Mrs. Attakora-Obuobisa didn’t take kindly and asked the court to stop Mr. Codjoe from objecting to points raised by her.



This generated a heated argument between the two with lawyer Codjoe insisting that if the prosecution has a right to object and explain her objection, it would “fly in the face of common sense” to say that he cannot explain why he supports the tendering of the document.



After the back and forth had dragged for a while, the judge gave lawyer Codjoe the permission to make his point, in order to end the intellectual cul-de-sac.



Nonetheless, Justice Clemence Honyenuga upheld the objection raised by prosecution as he ruled that the document counsel for second and third accused persons was seeking to tender “has no relevance”.



Meanwhile, the witness in question, Mr. Thomas Amo Amankwaa, a cocoa farmer with 20 years of experience told the court “it is not true that COCOBOD wasted money when it bought Lithovit liquid fertiliser… My lord Lithovit is a great saviour for farmers like myself and others who used Lithovit in the 2015/2016 cocoa season.”



Mr. Amankwaa has since tendered in his passbook which contains details of all products received and the quality of cocoa produced by him as well as other information from Licenced Buying Companies.



The Berekum-based witness is the second cocoa farmer to have so far testified in the over four-year trial, and have all testified in favour of the accused persons. Whilst the first described Lithovit as a “messiah”, Mr. Amankwaa calls it a “great saviour



The former COCOBOD Chief Executive, Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo as well as Agricult Ghana Limited, are facing over 25 charges including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the state, corruption by public officers and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.



Sitting continues on Monday, May 30, 2022.