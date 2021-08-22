Opulent lifestyles flaunted on social media can anger the public - Pratt to politicians

General News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has advised the Members of Parliament and government officials to humble themselves.



Mr Pratt bemoaned the lifestyles of some government appointees which, to him, make Ghanaians annoyed especially when workers are fighting for better conditions of service.



"The most important signal is the modesty of our leaders . . ." he said.



He questioned the opulence that characterizes the life of some of the officials, counselling them to stop their arrogant posture.



According to him, not all politicians are from poor backgrounds but immediately one becomes a national political leader they need to check their lifestyle.



" . . it has become a public issue and it doesn't matter where you are getting your resources from . . ." he advised.



"If you decide to celebrate your birthday in a flight, what is the essence in posting it on social media as a government official? Is it to annoy people or what?'', he asked.



"I am not asking you not to drink your champagne, but don't be taking pictures and putting them on social media . . . what do you gain from that?"



Mr Pratt, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo,'' advised them to live a life of modesty saying ''lifestyle, modesty is very crucial.''



He was speaking in relation to the UTAG strike.



