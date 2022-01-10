'Opposition party will win the election in 2024' - Nigerian Prophet says God has reject NPP

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: ghbase.com

A Nigerian cleric who heads INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has disclosed that God has rejected the NPP administration under the stewardship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He further stated that if John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), make the right preparations, they can wrestle power from the incumbent NPP party.



The prophet intimated that if John Mahama gets elected to lead the opposition party, victory can be theirs. The media aide of the cleric, Osho Oluwatosin, made the disclosure in a statement.



His statement stated in parts: "On the 2024 presidential election, John Mahama should return to the polls, he has a clear way now but he should listen to instructions and work with the right people.



"Opposition party will win the election in 2024, John Mahama should return to the polls. His party should also give him the ticket because God has turned against this present government."



It is not the first time the Prophet is commenting on Ghanaian politics, in November 2020, he predicted that Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 elections and there will de deaths and a court challenge.



“If John Mahama wants to win, he should work on the Northern region and Volta region. He has not done what he is supposed to do, if the election happens today, without mincing words, Nana Akufo-Addo will defeat him.



“I foresee that there will be violence in Ghana election and court challenges after the election” Primate Elijah Ayodele is reported to have said.