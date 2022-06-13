Opposition against National Cathedral misguided - Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori- Atta has opined that the National Cathedral project is a potential investment that will pay off.



He has therefore asked opposers of the National Cathedral project to be measured in their criticisms.



According to the Minister, the government is mindful of taxpayers’ money being used to support the building of the National Cathedral and will ensure that the investment put unto the project is recouped within the shortest possible time after construction



“At any point in time when these buildings were built in Europe, was it ever the right time? How do we fund it will become the question. Is the executive mindful of the current situation? We shouldn’t snuff out our religiousness or spirituality because we are poor. The Lord will understand if we put our widow's mite in there”, he said on the state broadcaster, GTV on Sunday.





He further asserted that the debate and agitations against the project are misguided.

“That question being asked is that are we spending money from state coffers? Is that too much to do because we are politicizing it. Do we really want to stop it? That is going to be my question.”





“As a Minister of Finance, we are looking at resources and how much we put in there at every point in time that is sensible and so as we speak, we have spent less than one-thousandth of our expenditure on that.”



“I am very confident of raising revenue to be able to fund this and then more importantly if I want to look into the economics of it, I truly see an overwhelming capacity that this will pay off. Typically, I am looking at an internal rate of return, so we should put this in mind”, the Minister added.