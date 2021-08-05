Oppong Nkrumah donates PA system to Gbewaa Palace

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: Starr FM

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has donated a Public Address (PA) system to the Gbewaa Palace.



The donation was in fulfilment of a promise Mr Nkrumah made to the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area during a working tour of Northern Ghana earlier this year.



The Director of Finance and Administration at the Ministry Of Information, Madam Patricia Dovi-Sampson who presented the PA system on behalf of the Minister said the presentation was in fulfilment to redeem the pledge made by the Minister to his Royal majesty.



Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama in receiving the donation said the chiefs and people of Dagbon were grateful to Hon. Oppong Nkrumah for the kind gesture.



He mentioned that the Minister is part of his kingdom and should continue to carry himself with diligence at all times



"This system will help the Palace disseminate information to the general public and assist the Ya-Naa in his engagements with the people of Dagbon", he added.