Oppong Nkrumah addresses NDC’s petition after March for Justice

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Minister of Information Vincent Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has attempted answering the demands raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its eight-point petition submitted to the president – and the Speaker of Parliament – after Tuesday’s demonstration.



Among the demands, the NDC wants the safety and security of all Ghanaians to be ensured while calling on the government to takes step “to fulfill campaign promises to the good people of Ghana and be respectful and truthful to the citizenry”.



Speaking on TV3‘s News 360 on Tuesday, July 6, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah admitted that despite the security infractions in the country quite recently, the government has been “very quick” in staunching same.



“For example, in Ejura, we put together a public inquiry to unravel exactly what happened and to make recommendations for quick implementation,” the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP) told host Alfred Ocansey.



He, therefore, called for a concerted effort to make sure the recommendations are implemented.



On the economy, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah noted that work on its recovery started about a year ago following the ravages of coronavirus.



“So if today, our colleagues in the NDC have caught on to the train and are drawing our attention to it, this is the conversation we have been having for a year now.



“This is like the slow road to recovery we are on and I guess what we need to do is to have a conversation on our mutual roles to get there.”



He, however, commended the NDC for a largely successful demonstration in Accra.



The host said each citizen has the right of expression in such actions and the Youth Wing of the largest opposition party exercised that right.



“It should be the norm that citizens can express their thoughts freely and security agencies will support them.”