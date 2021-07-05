Opoku Prempeh added to prestigious UN panel

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been invited by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) to serve on its Mission 4.7 High-Level Advisory Group as an Honorary and Meritorious Member.



In the letter of invitation dated 23 June 2021 and co-signed by Dr. Jeffrey D. Sachs, President of the SDSN, and Ms. Stefania Gianini, Assistant Secretary-General of UNESCO, it was revealed that the Mission 4.7 High-Level Advisory Group is a new global initiative to put into practice the bold vision articulated by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education and Target 4.7.



“This invitation is only extended to those who have extraordinarily contributed to supporting target 4.7 and quality education globally. This membership enables you to still continue your engagement with Mission 4.7 as the new Minister of Energy for Ghana”, the letter stated.



Dr. Prempeh, who is also popularly known as ‘NAPO’ and is the MP for Manhyia South served as the Minister for Education from 2017 to 2021 and was responsible for driving the NPP government’s flagship education policy, the Free SHS program, which saw the student population of the country’s Senior High Schools jump from 800,000 in 2016 to over 1.2 million by the time he left office.