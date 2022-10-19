Opoku-Amankwa was sacked because of ‘fight’ with education minister – Dr. Apaak alleges

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of hiding the real reasons why he sacked the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.



In a tweet shared on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Dr. Apaak intimated that the reasons given by the president were mere camouflage.



He alleged that Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa was sacked because of his many disagreements with the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.



“The real reasons for sending Prof back to the classroom are not in this letter. Truth is that the tension and frosty relationship between Hon. Adutwum and Prof. Opoku-Amankwa led to this, nothing more, nothing less,” parts of the tweet read.



The MP’s remarks come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo redeployed the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.



In a statement issued by Secretary of the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Office of the President indicated that the contract of the GES boss was terminated because his services were no longer needed.



It added that Prof Opoku-Amankwa could no longer stay at his post because he had exceeded his mandatory term of office.



“Reference is made to my letter dated January 22, 2021, informing you that the president of the Republic has appointed you as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service and another letter, dated June 14, 2021, extending your secondment from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to the Ghana Education Service. Copies of the letters are attached for your case of reference.



“The Ministry of Education has informed this office that the exigencies that required your sus and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer. Moreover, the extension of your secondment by the June 14, 2021, letter is in contravention of the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission, as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit.



“Accordingly, the President of the Republic has instructed that your secondment be terminated forthwith, and you are directed to return to your position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,” parts of the statement read.



Reach the MPs tweet below:





The real reasons for sending Prof back to the classroom are not in this letter. Truth is that the tension and frosty relationship between Hon. Adutum and Prof. Opoku-Kmankwa led to this, nothing more nothing less. pic.twitter.com/MpDKqc6upF — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) October 19, 2022

IB/SEA