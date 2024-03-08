Opoku-Agyemang’s choice as running mate will give NDC stability – Musah Danquah

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Musa Danquah, says the choice of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama's Running mate will give the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) some stability going into the 2024 election.



The National Executive Committee of the NDC on Thursday, March 7, approved Prof. Opoku Agyemang's nomination, noting that she is the best pair of hands to complement John Mahama's candidature.



Musa Danquah, in an interview with Starr News, expressed belief that she will not put pressure on the party.



"I don't believe she's going to contest beyond 2028; I think what John Mahama was guided doing is that a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. You must first win this one, so don't do anything that will jeopardise this particular election. Stop thinking about the future because he himself is not the future. I believe when she is not running for 2028, the floodgates will be opened for anybody who wants to contest.



"If you put somebody who will have a future beyond 2028, then you create a situation where people may begin to undermine that person. They will begin to say the person has been given special treatment. I think this move is more stable and will give NDC more stability than if they'd gone for somebody else," he said.