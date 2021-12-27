Operation Halt II ends phase 10 of galamsey operation

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The deputy minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. George Mireku Duker, and Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, on Wednesday, 22 December 2021, addressed Operation Halt II troops as phase 10 of their operations ended successfully.



The brief ceremony was held at the Jungle Warfare School at Achease in the Eastern Region under the auspices of General Amoah Ayisi, Commanding General, Southern Command of the Ghana Army.



The 10th phase of the operation was to clear the activities of illegal miners on River Birim and its tributaries in the Eastern Region.



At the end of the operations, illegal miners on River Birim and its tributaries through the towns of Kibi, Bonsu, Anyinam, Pamen, Sankubenase, Sekyere, Oborhu, Pankese, Apradan, Kankan, New Abirim, Kade, and Techiman were cleared.



In all, a total of 357 pieces of equipment were destroyed including excavators and changfans.



Also, 175 items were seized, 22 arrests were made, and handed over to the Ghana Police Service in the various jurisdictions.



Mr. Mireku Duker, on behalf of Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, commended the team for the good work done, as they strive to protect the heritage of the nation.



He further directed that the seized items be kept safe by the Eastern Regional Security Council for further legal action.



Mr. Duker, through the media, once again, sent a stern warning to illegal miners to stay off the river bodies and further reiterated the government's commitment to winning the galamsey war at all cost.