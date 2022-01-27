Operation Clean your frontage: LaDMA summons 14 residents and businesses for non-compliance

Regional News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Fourteen residents and business operators in the LA Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly were yesterday, Wednesday, January 26, summoned for failing to clean their frontage.



These persons were summoned when the LA Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) embarked on a pilot exercise of the “Operation Clean your Frontage” campaign in the municipality in Accra.



The exercise, which is under the support of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), was led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of LaDMA, Mr. Solomon Kotey-Nikoi, Zoomlion authorities, and some Municipal Environmental Health Officers.



When the team visited areas including the La market and La lorry station in the Municipality, it was observed that almost all gutters were choked with refuse with lots of litter scattered around.



Again parked cars were seen on unauthorized sides of the road Also officials of the Zoomlion came along with their waste collecting trucks as they were seen clearing the piled refuse from the streets and the gutters.



Most residents and business operators claimed there were not enough waste bins around to keep their refuse that was why it was seen on the streets. Others said rains carried some of the refuse from different places to their gutters after their daily cleaning.



Addressing the Media, Mr. Kotey-Nikoi said keeping the environment tidy was the responsibility of everyone not just the duty of the Municipal.“We are doing this together to improve the health conditions of individuals and the environment so we entreat all to partake in the exercise”.



He said the pilot exercise was to caution and educate people on the campaign and urge them that it was mandatory for all individuals to ensure their environment was clean. “As we have educated them and I am hopeful they would prepare themselves ahead of the sanctions which would begin on 1 February.



The LADMA MCE emphasised that the by-laws that had been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region allowed for the enforcement of the directive.