'Operation Clean Your Frontage' to start soon in Accra – Henry Quartey hints

• Waste management remains a major challenge in Ghana



• Due to this, several interventions have been put in place to curb this menace



• The new campaign to be rolled out is 'Operation clean your frontage'



Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has announced that a bye-law will soon be passed for the roll out of a new initiative known as 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' across the capital.



This, he explained will help government with the waste management problem the country is faced with.



Speaking at the unveiling of 126 waste management, disinfection trucks in Accra on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Minister said the yet to be rolled out project at various assemblies aims at involving everyone to improve the sanitation problem in the country.



He said, "Mr President if you permit me, with the collaboration of the Regional Coordinating Council in the Greater Accra, very soon, the Assemblies will pass a bye-law called Operation Clean Your Frontage. Everybody will be responsible for their frontage.



The main objective of the operation is "to maintain a high level of cleanliness within the Greater Accra Metropolitan area to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases, protect public health and the environment," Mr Quartey added.



He noted that the newly unveiled trucks will boost their Clean Accra Campaign.



The Minister who also serves as Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament urged Ghanaians to avoid littering and dumping of refuse indiscriminately.



