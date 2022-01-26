‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ to commence February 1st – Henry Quartey

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has said his ministry and Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Greater Accra are ready to commence the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign.



He said starting from February 1, 2022, his ministry and MMDAs would start roaming communities to ensure that people observe cleanliness in their frontage and their immediate environments.



Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Accra on January 25, 2022, the minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central said the personnel who would be sent out are well trained and would ensure strict adherence and compliance to the campaign.



“We are very much ready; that is why we are starting on February 1, that is why we are going to pour more men and women on the streets, and that is why we are going to urge people to continue to observe cleanliness in their frontage and their immediate environments.



“We’re starting the process of implementation, which includes persons that we have sent to training, to pass out to come out now to assist in ensuring that there is strict adherence and compliance,” he was quoted by myjoyonline as having said.



The MP was reported earlier by myjoyonline, to have said that defaulters of ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ will face a 1-year imprisonment.



He also said all the 29 MMDAs have passed that by-law which has been gazetted, making it a full by-law and that every person living in the region is expected to clean their frontage, including gutters.



For her part, the President of the Greater Accra Markets Association, Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan urged regional ministry and local government authorities to educate people about the operation so as to make it a success.



“We want the education to go down, that it is something that is going to stay so they should all make up their minds that they are going to join the train. So we’ll try as much as possible to educate the people,” she hinted.



‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign was originally set to commerce on January 1, 2022. The purpose of the campaign is to enforce sanitation regulations in the Greater Accra Region and it forms part of the "Make Accra Work" agenda.