'Operation Clean Your Frontage' not a nine-day wonder – Henry Quartey

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has officially launched the much-awaited sanitation policy, ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ today.



At a meeting held with Security and National Service personnel to deploy them to the various assemblies within the region, the minister reiterated that ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ is not a nine-day wonder but the exercise will continue even after his tenure.



The exercise will see the deployment of about 30, 000 personnel from the Security Service, National Service, ZoomLion, and officials from 13 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies to sensitize and ensure compliance with the policy.



This personnel is expected to move to public places and from house to house to sensitize and enforce the policy.



Mr. Quartey also disclosed that they have received clearance from the minister of finance to recruit about 3,500 of which 1,200 are already in training and are expected to be out by the first week of March to be deployed onto the street to ensure strict adherence and implementation of the bye-law



Speaking to the media after the launch of the exercise, the minister said the Operation Clean Your Frontage is not something new but a reincarnation of ‘Nsamansaman’ which has been with us for a long time.



Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman for Jospong Group of Companies, a major partner of the "Operation Clean Your Frontage," Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong, demonstrated his company's readiness to augment the exercise with about 2000 tricycles, 60 trucks, and others to aid in the Operation.



He solicited support for all to ensure Operation Clean Your Frontage succeeds.