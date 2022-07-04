Operation Clean Your Frontage: GARCC deploys 1000 personnel

General News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Operation Clean Your Frontage fully operational



You’ll be expelled for extortion – Henry Quartey warns task force



Quest to make Accra cleanest city begins



The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has deployed over 1000 personnel to help ensure proper sanitation practices in the Greater Accra Region.



The move which forms part of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign is aimed at addressing the sanitation challenge in the region as part of efforts to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



According to asaaseradio.com, the 1000 personnel will support the enforcement of the cleaning and greening of frontages in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.



Speaking at a ceremony to deploy the personnel, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, sounded a serious word of caution to personnel deployed to ensure sanitation compliance across the region.



He warned that reports of abuse and extortion during the discharge of their duties would not be taken lightly, adding that, personnel who are fingered in acts of corruption will be sacked.



“Anybody who even makes an attempt to collect somebody’s tomatoes, you are gone… If you make an attempt to extort from somebody, even one cedi, you are gone.



“Discharge your duties professionally as you have been trained by the military. You are not to brutalise the people. You are supposed to engage them,” he said.



The Operation Clean Your Frontage campaign seeks to make it obligatory for all owners of residential and private properties and public institutions and the citizenry to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their frontages, as well as all open spaces around their properties.



IB/WA