Operation Clean Your Frontage: Ayawaso East MCE takes education to churches, mosques

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, Hajia Salma Sani Mohammed Adams Kuta, at a meeting with church and Muslim leaders over the weekend educated them on the government’s “Operation Clean Your Frontage Campaign.”



She emphasized that the growing concern about filth dominating most parts of the city is what has informed the government’s decision to come up with policies to ensure the enforcement of the sanitation bye-laws from February with the rollout of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ project.



According to her, this will inculcate the habit of tidying the environs.



She called on Ghanaians to make this a habit to help achieve the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo of making Greater Accra the cleanest city in the West African Sub-Region.



She also urged the citizenry to clear the perception of "it’s the duty and sole responsibility of the government to clean our environment."



She further cautioned the people of East Ayawaso Assembly to abide by the principles of the policy so as not to be found wanting when the law is in full force.



“I do not want to see anybody in the municipality being punished for not doing the simple things of ensuring that their frontage and their environments are clean,” she added.



She concluded that individuals and corporate bodies with filthy surroundings would be summoned and sanctioned by environmental health officers.