Openlabs Ghana opens campus in Takoradi

Regional News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

Openlabs Ghana, specialized IT educators, has established a new campus in Takoradi to provide quality technology-driven knowledge to interested Ghanaians.



The Director and Head of Business of Openlabs, Mr. Sujith Tayaprakash said the institution was primarily focused on training IT experts to provide such critical needs, particularly in West Africa.



Openlabs, formerly NIIT Ghana, has branches in Tamale, Tema, Accra, and Kumasi.



The Head of Business said, "Our aim is to graduate skilled professionals who can change the lives of millions in Ghana through their innovative solutions."



"We hope to increase our geographic footprint which has been nurtured over 20 years."



He said over the period the Openlabs had been a trustworthy education partner for both students and professionals, making Ghana have the second-highest data penetration rate in sub-Saharan Africa.



"Our quest is to provide the necessary and demanding skills to the youth and motivate them to be young entrepreneurs who can create more job opportunities in Ghana and beyond."



The Executive Director of NVTI, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity lauded the initiators of the campus and urged them to pay more attention to recruiting women to increase their participation in the IT field.



She also urged women to halt the perception that IT education was for men.



The Chief Director of the Western Regional Coordinating Council, Mr. Fredrick Aggyemang, who represented Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said their presence was going to contribute to the knowledge and open more employment opportunities to the youth in the Western Region based on their IT.



He pledged partnership with the institution and support to make their stay in the Region fruitful.



The Takoradi campus would run courses like Artificial intelligence, robotic engineering, software development, android application, and networking, among others.



The school also does IT consultancy based on corporate and individuals needs.