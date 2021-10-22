Open your eyes, Akufo-Addo’s record is unmatched – NPP tells Oti chief

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Oti Region branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as “shameful, packed lies and propaganda” comments made by one Nana Chere, a divisional chief within the Akyode paramountcy in Nkwanta, that the governing party has done nothing in the region.



According to the NPP, the comments by the self-styled paramount chief were just to extol non-existent virtues of John Mahama, who they described as “the worst president Ghana has ever had.”



Speaking at a press conference in Damba on Thursday 21st October, 2021, the NPP’s Oti Region communications director, Seidu Musa explained that, the party would have ordinarily ignored the chief’s comment, “but he has consistently engaged openly in partisan politics for the NDC, contrary to the national constitution.”



“We, however, feel compelled to respond to him this time round because he has taken his partisan politics beyond tolerable limits. We also want to cease the opportunity to correct some blatant falsehoods he has peddled, and to set the records straight,” Musa said.



He added: “He is only a divisional chief within the Akyode paramountcy in Nkwanta. Nkwanta has three ‘paramountcies’ that are all represented at the Oti Regional House of Chiefs which comprise the Ntrobos, the Adeles and the Akyodes. So, the claim that he is a paramount chief is a palpable falsehood and should be ignored.”



On Nana Chere’s claim that Mahama was cheated in the 2020 general elections, the Party said, “his age-long wish that John Mahama will be President again after 2024 so that he can be elevated into a paramount chief will never materialize, Insha Allah. The good people of this country overwhelmingly rejected John Mahama in 2016. They rejected John Mahama in 2020, and will continue to reject John Mahama anyday anytime, because he has nothing good to offer the good people of this country. Ghana has moved on. We have a visionary leader in President Akufo-Addo, who is focused on delivering the public good.”



“The record of President Akufo-Addo is unmatched. Nana Chere should open his eyes and come to terms with this reality. Oti has moved on. Ghana has moved on, and so, Nana should move on. Let’s all contribute our quota in supporting our Government to build a Ghana of prosperity for all,” Musa pointed out.



Musa listed some of the projects that President Akufo-Addo has done for the Oti Region as follows:



Constructed Business Resources Center at Kadjebi



Constructed 800 capacity boys and girls dormitory at KASEC



Constructed six unit classroom block each at Dodi Papase SHS and Ahamansu SHS respectively



Constructed 10 CHP zones across the Kadjebi District.



Construction of Ultra modern District Assembly Complex Hall.



Construction of Kpassa New Market



Construction of Kpassa–Mamakura Road



Construction of CHIP Compound at Obitie



Completion of Kpassa Senior High Technical School Dining and Assembly Hall



Construction of Ultra Modern Toilet Facilities at Sibi central, Damanko and Koni No 2

Construction of 6 unit Classroom block with office at Donkor Akura.



Construction of 6 unit Classroom block with office at Nyameboa.



Construction of 3 unit Classroom block with office at Sibi central–JHS



Construction of 6 unit Classroom block at Kpassa Senor High Technical school.



Extension of Rural Electrification to Nabu.



Extension of Rural Electrification to Ogando.



Extension of Rural Electrification to Koni No_1. and 2



Construction of 20 market Sheds at Sibi



Construction of 20 market Sheds at Damanko.



Construction of 3 unit classroom block – Abrowankor



Construction of District court- complex Chinderi



Construction of CHIPS compound- Abrowanko



Construction of 10 seater toilet facility at- Bejamese and Chinderi



Sixteen (16) communities been connected to the National grid in nchumuru

District



Construction of District Chief Executive (DCE) bangalow- Chinderi



Construction of 20 bed capacity female Ward- Borea No. 2



Construction of market sheds- Chato Chayo and Borea No. 2



Construction of borehole in five communities- Nandikrom, Korkorse, Kwameakura,

Akaneim and Majimaji Beposu



Construction of Jasikan-Bodada road



Construction of Oti Regional Education Office Complex and senior staff bungalows at Jasikan



Construction of 800 bed capacity girls dormitory at Bueman SHS



Construction of six until classroom block at Bueman SHS



Construction of 6 classroom Block, office and store at Nsuta Ketsi



Extension of rural electrification at Nsuta, Atakrom, Guaman an Jasikan all in Jasikan Municipality



Building of Biakoye District Assembly complex, Nkonya Kadjebi



District Court complex Bowiri – Kwamekrom



District court Judge bungalow, Tapa- Abotoase



Abotoase market roads, Tapa-Abotoase



Kwamekrom Newtown road, Bowiri – Kwamekrom



Building of Oti Regional Health Directorate, and senior staff bungalows Worawora.



Construction of Oti Regional High Court complex Dambai



Construction of O.R.C.C office complex and senior staff bungalows at Dambai

Street lighting project in the regional capital.



Construction of YEA regional office complex Dambai



Reconstruction of Dambai Market



Construction of regional offices of National Ambulance service



Business Resource Center at Dambai



Yam and Cassava chips processing factory at Adonkwanta



Waste recycling plant at Yabram.



Regional Feader roads office complex and and senior staff bagalows, Kete Krachi

Drone distribution center, Krachi



Connection 36 communities to the electricity grid in Krachi West Municipality.



Improvement of mobile network connectivity in 6 communities in krachi west Municipality



Ultramodern Police station in Ehiamankyene.



Construction of Nkyenenkyene to Chantai road.



Construction is 400 capacity dormitory at Nkwanta SHS



Construction of classroom block an dormitory, Ntroboman SHS



Regional office of Ministry of Food and Agriculture and senior staff bungalows, Nkwanta.