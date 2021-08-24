Open declaration of support for Mahama will affect NDC - Solomon Nkansah cautions party members

Politics of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former National Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah has said those who have openly and publicly declared their support for former President John Mahama to become the Presidential Candidate for the 2024 general election will have dire consequences on the progress of the party.



According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in the process of reorganization after the 2020 general elections defeat as many members still have unresolved issues pressing for attention than considering the next Presidential Candidate.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show to set the record straight about the viral information that he is seeking to end Mahama’s presidential ambition, Solomon Nkansah said that the focus of his submission has to do with the reorganization of the party as it is important to elect at the party level people who are knowledgeable and possess certain qualities to handle the branches of the party.



He asserted that those spreading the falsehood about him intends to destroy his fortune ahead of the NDC’s primaries which he has declared his intention to contest for a position when the nomination is opened.



“As we speak, we are not in a Presidential Primaries; we are in the process of the party’s reorganization and primaries at the party level and so as a former national executive officer hoping to contest again, if you ask me that who should be the Presidential Candidate for the NDC and I mention a name, I am destroying the party in the sense of unity and the progress of the party,” he argued.



Inasmuch as he does not rule out former President John Mahama, coming from the background of mass mobilization trainee, it is imperative for him to know that it is not every NDC member that agrees and support the comeback of the former President.



“...if we want to approach everyone in the party and be able to go their houses, we should be circumspect about some of the things we say publicly... if John Mahama becomes the NDC Flagbearer today which is about 90 per cent sure if he decides to, it will be difficult for anyone who will contest him...but I want to be able to approach every member of the NDC who has issues within the party and so I don’t have to openly and publicly declare my support for Mahama,” he explained.



“That open declaration of support for John Mahama will affect the party, and that is our inability to tolerate divergent views. When you stand as a unifier, you will suffer vilification but you should not worry,” he encouraged himself.