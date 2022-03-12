Only speaker takes oath of office - Ben Aryeh

Politics of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Aspiring Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ben Aryeh has thrown his weight behind the Supreme Court ruling regarding the voting right of Deputy Speaker acting in lieu of the Speaker of Parliament.



The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, settled this contentious issue as a seven member panel unanimously ruled that a Deputy Speaker can partake in the voting in Parliament.



The verdict was made to bring a finality to the dispute about whether or not the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, when sitting in for the Speaker, can also exercise his right to vote as a Member of Parliament.



This contentious matter before the House resulted in the members on both sides trading blows when the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, acting as Speaker, in November last year decided to hand over to the Second Deputy Speaker in order to join a quorum and cast his vote on the 2022 budget by the Akufo-Addo government.



The verdict said "Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a member of Parliament for quorum" and can also "vote and take part in the decision of parliament".



However, some critics and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have registered their displeasure with the court ruling.



They have described the ruling as a travesty of justice.



Dissenting Views



Former President John Mahama described the ruling as "shocking but not surprising" and dreaded the Apex Court is setting a "dangerous precedent of judicial interference in Parliamentary procedure for the future".



Also Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George calls it a sham, tweeting "the sham called Justice delivery in our Republic. Despicable!''



Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt also backs the critics stressing the constitution gives every Ghanaian the right to comment on their ruling.



''The Supreme Court is not a divine institution. Supreme Court is a creation of the constitution. The constitution also gives us the right to review its provisions. We can even rewrite the constitution. The people of Ghana, the sovereign people of Ghana, they are the ultimate decision makers in everything including judicial matters. In fact, the continued existence of the Supreme Court is subject to the will of the sovereign people of Ghana'', he said on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'' on Friday, March 11.



President Akufo-Addo's Take



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also sharing his thoughts on the ruling asserted that should the Deputy Speaker be ''denied the right to vote, [it will mean] it is tantamount to denying the right of the people you represent to have a say in the decision of the Assembly. That will not be right. So, I couldn't understand all this furore and controversy artificially generated''.



''I'm astonished about how much public energy has been wasted, I say so with the greatest of respect, been wasted in an area on an issue where there is so much clarity and I'm happy that the court...the Supreme Court, when it is declaring the meaning of the constitution and it does so unanimously. That is the most emphatic way in which the court can pronounce!'', he added.



Only Speaker Takes Oath



Contributing to the Friday edition of Kokrokoo, Ben Aryeh shared similar sentiments with the President over the brouhaha surrounding the Supreme Court verdict.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Hon. Ben Aryeh explained that the oath of the Speaker of Parliament is taken by only the person elected by the House as the substantive Speaker, therefore any other person who sits in for him is never the Speaker but rather acting in his stead.



This, he expounded, is a proof that the Deputy Speakers remain Members of Parliament even when acting as Speaker, so have the right to vote in the House.



''We have a Speaker who takes an oath as the Speaker. He is the only person who takes such oath. All other members of the House swear the oath of Members of Parliament including those who, temporarily, assume the role of the Speaker. When they assume that role, they don't swear any oath as the Speaker. That is why they don't retire on their Speaker's benefit or like the Speaker who retires on his salary and what have you. The Members of Parliament who act as Deputies are treated as Members of Parliament and that is it'', he affirmed.



He also cautioned Parliamentarians speaking against the ruling to desist from it, stressing "that House is an honorable House...So, they who have got the opportunity to serve in that House should accord that respect, dignity to that House."