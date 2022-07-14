Only selfish NPP members doubt breaking the eight agenda, ignore them - Dennis Kwakwa

Politics of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dennis Kwakwa has urged the party faithful to ignore any NPP member who doubts the possibility of breaking the eight agenda.



Mr. Kwakwa who was speaking to a gathering of party members at the Ashanti Mampong after his thanksgiving service said, he's hurt to hear an NPP member or leader doubt the breaking the eight agenda.



Describing such people as selfish and evil wishers, Mr. Kwakwa said those people were only greedy and selfish who have enjoyed in government before, and that they do not want to wish the party well for the upcoming ones to enjoy their part. He said it was very urgent for the party faithfuls to ignore such people since breaking the eight was a sure bet.



He has however urged the party hierarchy within the region to rise up and fight the course since victory was assured despite the current mishap in the country. He said though the journey has not been and will not be easy, there was the need for members to rise up in strength since NPP was the only option and hope for Ghanaians in these difficult times.



Touching on the IMF bailout move by the current Nana Addo-led administration, Mr. Kwakwa said the NPP government which had been known for redeeming Ghanaians from the IMF, was making history by taking the country to the IMF for the first time, but however, urged Ghanaians to side with this current administration since Nana Addo and his competent team knew the best for Ghanaians.



He said, the NPP's current move was a step in the right direction, and that there was a need for Ghanaians' support for the agenda.



Mr. Kwakwa who fellowshipped with the Mampong Anglican Church church was accompanied by both the regional 1st Vice Chairman Mr. Patrick Acheampong and the 2nd Vice chairperson Mrs. Victoria Owusu Acheaw, constituency party executive, and other Council of elders.







