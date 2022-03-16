‘Only in Umuofia that prosecutors fail to show up in court’ – Kwaku Azar

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, known popularly as Kwaku Azar, has chastised prosecutors trying Oliver Barker-Vormawor for making treasonable comments, for failing to show up in court.



Azar, could not comprehend why this should happen in any serious country.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, he wrote: “It is only in Umuofia that prosecutors who are trying a treason-felony case, for which a defendant is on remand, can fail to show up in court and get away with it.”



“How does that even happen? Is it forgetfulness, disinterest, broken down car, no data to call judge, or what?



“And for the judge to adjourn the case for 2 weeks because the prosecution does not show up?



"We are doing some oooohhh but when we say it, they say we should not say it so we won’t say it.



“#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament,” he concluded.







Background



State prosecutors handling the #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener’s case at the District Court on Tuesday, March 15, failed to show up in court.



This left the Circuit Court Judge hearing the matter as an additional magistrate, Eleanor Barnes Botwe, infuriated.



When the case was called on Tuesday morning, the Prosecutors handling the case were nowhere to be found.



A member of Barker-Vormawor’s legal team Dr. Justice Srem Sai urged the court to discharge the accused since the prosecution did not seem interested in the case.



Mrs Botwe, however, opted to adjourn proceedings and remand the accused person as she noted this is the first time such conduct had happened.



A police prosecutor who was in the court for a separate case Chief Inspector George Doe urged the court to wait for at least an hour.



The judge indicated that the late arrival wouldn’t make any difference since the necessary documents required for the committal proceedings have not been filed.



She, however, issued the following warning “I want to see the seriousness in this case. I will not countenance this attitude. If at the next date this happens again, the court will advise itself.”



The case has been adjourned to March 29, 2022.