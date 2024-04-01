Only heaven understands – Owusu-Bempah after offering his ‘prophetic’ seat to Bawumia

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, offered prayers and commendations for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during a visit to his church on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.



A viral video capturing the moment reveals Bawumia seated on a pastoral chair as Owusu-Bempah whispered prayers over him.



Following the prayers, Owusu-Bempah addressed Bawumia, conveying a cryptic message to him: "Nobody understands what I have done; only heavens do. God bless you. You're a good man, and you have a good heart."



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, is on tour to tell Ghanaians his campaign message and ask that voters consider handing over the country's affairs to him in the 2024 elections.





