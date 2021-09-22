Only fully vaccinated Ghanaians can travel to France with QR code card – Anne S. Avé

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

• Fully vaccinated Ghanaians with visas can freely travel to France



•They would also not be quarantined once they have been vaccinated



• Ghanaians who are not fully vaccinated will have to produce a PCR test and a compelling reason to travel to France



The struggle some travellers face at the airport with coronavirus tests will soon come to an end, especially for those who would travel to France.



The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has noted that Ghanaians who have fully been vaccinated and have the QR code card can travel to France without providing PCR tests.



Also, they wouldn’t be quarantined because they have gone through the necessary procedures already.



All Ghanaian travellers need is to get their visas and travel to their destination.



But for Ghanaians who have not been fully vaccinated, they will need to give a reason for their travel in France and also provide PCR test of fewer than 32 hours.



Speaking on Joy News' Market Place, the French Ambassador to Ghana said, “If you are fully vaccinated, and you have a card with a QR Code, then you can travel to France with just a visa and this card. If you are not fully vaccinated, you still need to present a compelling reason to travel, and a PCR test of fewer than 32 hours. Rules are regularly changing.”



Anne Sophie Avé furthered entreated Ghanaians to use the right channel in securing their visas to avoid being rejected by the embassy.



“The fraud cases we have are false documents, often provided by agencies who charge travelers. The second cases are false visas, completely fake visas. Such persons get arrested at the airport. Because it’s a Schengen visa connected to 26 countries, so once rejected, you will get rejected across all countries. Applicants must rather visit our website: https://france-visas.gouv,” Anne Sophie Ave indicated.