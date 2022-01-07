Only fake prophets are afraid of being arrested by the Police - Misty Coke

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Social commentator and preacher, Misty Coke has shared his opinion on the recent statement released by the Ghana Police Service on doom prophecies which often come on December 31.



In a chat with SVTV Africa, Misty Coke indicated that if they were real prophets and from God, they should not have been concerned by the Police statement. He quoted scriptures from the Bible to support his claim.



“Every pastor says he's from God but when you're from God, he gives you boldness and courage. So when you look at Samson, David, Daniel they use their boldness to prove that they are from God. When it comes to faith, it supersedes the law. You know that your God is greater than the laws.”



If it is God that sent you, no one can threaten you. You know that the court belongs to Him. All this shows that these pastors are not from God. There is no great blessing than dying for the sale of the word (of God). So if they say they could not prophesy because of Dampare, then they fake,” he explained.



He also told the host, DJ Nyaami that Ghana has no vision as a country among other social issues.



Watch the full interview below:



