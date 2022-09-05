Only a united front and hardwork can help us 'Break The 8' - Bugri Naabu

Politics of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and now the Paramount Chief of Namong, Mr. Daniel Bugri Naabu (Naa Bugri Naabu) has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite in their quest to breaking the 8-year rule in Ghana's political landscape.



The Paramount Chief said he believes in the current National Executives’ prowess stressing they have the ability to lead the party to win power, come 2024.



Speaking in exclusive interview with Peace FM's reporter Pious Baidoo Banson, Naa Bugri Naabu noted the new executives of the NPP ignite more hope in the party faithfuls.



He charged them to revive the party with unity to ensure their aim and vision of breaking the 8 becomes a reality.



Naa bugri Naabu urged the new executives to listen to advice and touch base with the party grass roots, listening to their concerns since they form the core of the the New Patriotic Party.



He added that winning the 2024 elections is very crucial to the New Patriotic Party because the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will really put them in a very tight corner should they come to power.



He dreaded it may be very difficult for the NPP to win power again if they don't break the eight.