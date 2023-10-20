Only NDC can oust NPP – Over 900 PPP members defect, Ndoum urged to do same

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Hundreds of Progressive People's Party (PPP) members in the Bono Region have switched political allegiances to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Accra-based UTV has reported.



The defection ceremony of October 18, 2023 was done at Sunyani, capital of the Bono Region with PPP leaders in the region and the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also in attendance.



A PPP leader explained why the group reported to be over 900 had chosen to defect to the NDC.



“PPP cannot help us retrieve Ghana from the NPP, this governance is not going well (be it) in the education, health, agric and economic sectors. Things are going south and there is the need for a new leader, hence our change of mind to join the NDC because PPP cannot win power,” he said.



For his part, Asiedu Nketiah said unity of purpose to remove the NPP was the right thing to do. “Kwame Nkrumah didn’t envision a Ghana like this, we needed not divide ourselves like is the case now, it is time progressive forces unite to retake the nation.”



He also tasked the PPP members to convince their founder and one-time flagbearer, Paa Kwesi Nduom to consider joining the NDC because the party will help recover his investments that have been collapsed by the current government.



“Talk to Paa Kwesi Ndoum, that NDC is the only group that can remove this government and it is the NDC that can help him back onto his feet and help him by way of retrieving his businesses in the short term,” Asiedu Nketiah added.



