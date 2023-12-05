Only Michael Yarboi can retain Odododiodioo seat for NDC – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Politics of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodioo, has voiced his disappointment regarding the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for disqualifying Michael Nii Yarboi Annan from the upcoming 2024 polls.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye expressed his dismay at the decision, emphasizing Annan's capability as the most viable candidate to secure victory for the NDC in the Odododiodioo constituency.



The NDC, in a report released on Monday, December 4, clarified that the findings of the special committee established by the FEC led to Annan's disqualification from the party's parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo Constituency.



The party cited Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, stating that a candidate must be an active member at the constituency level for the four years preceding the nomination date.



The special committee, upon reviewing the evidence, concluded that Annan did not meet this criterion.



In an interview with Eyewitness News, Nii Lante Vanderpuye defended his support for Annan, asserting that it aligns with the party's interests in retaining the Odododiodioo seat.



He stated, "The decision to have Yarboi contest is for only one thing, to retain the seat and to make John Mahama win with a wide margin in the constituency. Because to me, from the experiences I have and from what I know from Odododiodioo, he (Michael Annan) is the only one who can retain the seat for us."



