Only Mahama can solve Ghana's problems now and 8 years ahead - Nigel Gaisie

General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government begins formal engagement with IMF



NDC claims vindication over government's decision to seek IMF bailout



Nigel Gaisie accuses NPP of rigging elections



Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has stated that Former President John Dramani Mahama is the only person with solutions to the country’s problems.



According to him, God has given the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC ‘divine keys’ to address the country’s problems now and in the next eight years ahead.



In a social media post, Nigel Gaisie suggested that even though the governing New Patriotic Party rigged the last elections, it has been exposed by their decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout programme.



“They can rig the elections but realities will expose them…Keep H.E Kwame Dramani in your prayers…As a major prophet, the Lord told me and keeps telling me thus he is the only one within this time and eight years ahead with the divine keys of solving the problems of this nation, “Umuafia”……IMF, SMH,” Nigel Gaise wrote on his Facebook wall.



President Akufo-Addo on July 1 ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the IMF.



In a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the engagement will be to invite the Fund to support an economic program put together by government.



Among other things, the government says the IMF support will provide “balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”



The opposition NDC has, however, claimed vindication as key members had hitherto been urging the government to seek an IMF bailout programme over the country’s economic challenges.



See Nigel Gaisie's full post below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



