Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work as finance minister – Ofori-Atta

Thursday, 4 August 2022

Amidst calls for his resignation or dismissal, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has sought to answer, as a Christian, whether Jesus Christ would be happy with the way he has handled Ghana’s economy.



Appearing as a guest on Hard Talk, Ken Ofori Atta was asked the question, “will Jesus be happy with the way you have handled the economy?"



In a not-too-direct answer to the question, Mr. Ofori-Atta said, “I think it’s an issue of wellness and obedience to what Christ would like us to do. With the good job done over the period, yes. With the holy spirit guiding us with the things we do, yes. Am I confident that he is leading us in the right direction? Unequivocally, I think in difficult times his power will emanate, and I am very confident about where he will take us.”



The host of the programme, unsatisfied with the minister’s answer, asked again, “will Jesus be happy with the way you have managed the economy?”



“You know, it’s very difficult to think that one will be holy enough to total acceptance. You are constantly praying that you have the courage and the spirit to go on. But more importantly, you know, in all of this technical stuff is a clear love for the country and an understanding of what somebody like me could become a finance minister. And, therefore, who in 'Fanteakwa’ could do that? And, therefore, what should we be doing 18 hours a day to ensure we give the opportunity to people get to the levels that we are,” the minister retorted.



In a third attempt to get a clear answer, the host again repeated the question, which attracted the answer, “It's up to Jesus to declare. I can do the best that I can. But I am very just honoured and blessed to have this position, and mine is to obey and do the best I can with his guidance.”



Many Ghanaians, including leading members of the governing New Party, have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire the Ofori-Atta if he fails to resign because of his poor management of Ghana’s economy.



Most of the people who have called for Ofori-Atta’s sack also argue that he should not be in his position because of the government’s U-turn to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) – after the minister had categorically stated that going to the IMF would be “disastrous” for Ghana.



