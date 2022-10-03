'Only IGP Dampare can end galamsey activities in Ghana' - Kwame Adinkrah

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Multiple award-winning Broadcaster, Kwame Adinkrah has bemoaned the sorry state of Ghana’s commitment to fighting the galamsey menace. Purefmonline.com reports.



His remarks come in the wake of concerns expressed by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over the galamsey fight.



The Asantehene questioned the failure of the security agencies to successfully fight illegal mining in the country.



“At the district level, we have the political administration, District Chief Executive, and the Security Council. Are they all saying that they are unaware of the activities of these galamseyers? If they are unable to detect and stop the operation of these galamseyers then they are unworthy to be there, it is as simple as that.”



“We should have brought finality to this issue by now. The President had even put his presidency on the line, and yet this is going on. To me, something is wrong somewhere.” Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stated when the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



Kwame Adinkrah, the host of Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ speaking on the program on Monday, October 3, stated that the activities of galamseyers will only be brought to an abrupt end if the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akufo Dampare is involved.



He recommended to the Government to hand over the ‘Operation Halt Galamsey’ activities to the IGP and the Police Service if it is really committed to ending the illegal mining operations in the country.



“Until we all come to the reality, this galamsey thing will not stop. The only person I have confidence in to stop the galamsey fight is the IGP. Let’s try him.



I am saying that let’s try the IGP. Let’s try him.



Give the IGP, Dampare, 6 months and I can tell you that if he doesn’t end the galamsey saga completely, he will reduce the illegal practice from 100% to 30%.” He stated.



Here is an excerpt of Kwame Adinkrah’s statement on Pure FM. Video Credit: Pure FM.



Watch his submissions here:



