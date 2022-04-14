Only God can stop me this time around – Asare Bediako stages a comeback to face Wontumi  

Politics of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Asare Bediako has revealed that only God can stop him from contesting in the upcoming contest.



The Former Asokwa Constituency Chairman who has staged a comeback to face the current Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi and others lacing their boots, believes the time is ripe for him.



Confirming his return on Oyerepa Breakfast Show hosted by Nana Mensah Joel on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said “The situation for which reason I stepped aside no longer exists. No one can stop me from contesting as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP. It is only God who can stop me. If he speaks no one can counter his decision. I am telling my supporters that I am fully out to contest and require their prayers and support. God is king and I need them for the progress of the party to win the polls”



On why he delayed in announcing his bid, he said “I was preparing myself and besides the time is not due. Even if it is left with a month to the polls and I show up there is nothing wrong. I am not a new person in the race because I am already popular. I was engaged in consultations which is the reason for my late appearance in the scene. There were consultations that informed my decision to pull out of the race. It is not true the President asked me to step aside. If you love a party you will listen to elders and other stakeholders in order not to destroy it”



It would be recalled that the aspirant in 2018 who had promised to give the incumbent, Bernard Antwi Boasiako affectionately called Chairman Wontumi a run for his money was set to announce his decision not to pursue his bid a few days before the polls.



Mr Asare Bediako claimed at the time he was chickening out of the race based on issues beyond his control.



“It is not all the things I can say here so kindly understand me. I should not do something that will affect the fortunes of the party that is why in most cases we always say the party is supreme. I have thought through and decided that I should allow the interest of the party to reign”, he disclosed.