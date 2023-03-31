Only Bawumia has the magic wand to break the 8 – BMW group declares

Regional News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Bawumia Must Win (BMW), a group formed to get Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia elected as leader of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been officially launched in Accra Thursday March 30, 2023.



The group declared Dr. Bawumia as the only person capable of winning the upcoming 2024 general elections for the NPP.



Speaking at the official launch of the group at the GNAT Hall in Accra, spokesperson of the group declared that, Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate for the flagbearer position with the requisite credibility and qualifications to lead the NPP to victory next year.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia embodies humility, hard work, perseverance, selflessness, pragmatism, incorruptibility, commitment, peace and unity. He is the hope for the future of this country. Mr. Chairman, it is not for nothing that distinguished personalities in politics, academia, clergy, civil society groups, professional bodies and people from all walks of life are yearning for Dr. Bawumia to be next flagbearer and and President of Ghana. He is the best bet for the NPP and Ghana as a whole.



"At the risk of sounding repetitive, we are gathered here today to launch BMW for the simple reason that all of us gathered here today strongly believe that His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the man with the magic wand to break the eight year political cycle that successive governments since 1992 have succumbed to.



"Ladies and gentlemen, our vision and mission is very simple: to see Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become the flagbearer of NPP and next President of Ghana after President Akufo-Addo", the spokesperson of the movement stressed.



Key members of the Bawumia Must Win (BMW) group include Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Miracles Aboagye, David Asante and several others.



The frontrunners for the NPP flagbearership race include Alan Kyeremanten, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Afriyie Osei Akoto. Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong and Boakye Agyarko are also in the race.



Check out the video below:



