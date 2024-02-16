'Only 8% of our politicians are sensible across the board' – Nana Aba Anamoah

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is of the view that only 8% of politicians in Ghana are sensible.



She has observed that the remaining 92% of politicians across the political divide are just in the system to milk the state.



To her, they have nothing to offer and are people who have seen the loopholes in the system and are taking advantage of it.



She said this while speaking on Accra-based 3music TV.



“I see so much in this country, and I am looking at some of our politicians. Only 8% of our politicians are sensible across the board.



"The rest of them are just there, not by dint of hard work, not because they are so passionate about this country. They just see the opportunity to milk the state, and they are doing everything possible to get there.



"They are the loud ones, always insulting, I don’t even want to go there. I think we could do better, things are changing and that’s why I like this generation because this generation is better than our generation,” she said.