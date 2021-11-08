Only 50 sane voices are needed to change Ghana – Professor Adei

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Professor Stephen Adei, the former board chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority has cited the emergence of social media as a reason some persons with the requisite knowledge to develop the country have gone mute.



Professor Adei believes that social media has given all kinds of people the platform to speak up on issues and has thus forced persons with ‘independent voices’ onto the sidelines.



He has noticed that the backlash that usually erupts from those social media platforms has compelled some persons in academia to crawl into their shells.



He has however charged those persons to come out and contribute to the growth of the country with their expertise.



Speaking on Asaase Radio on Sunday, November 7, 2021, Professor Adei noted that Ghana’s development is dragging due to the proliferation of all kinds of voices.



He stated that for the country to develop fully, it will need a combination of the political class and academia hence the need for persons within that space to contribute to the national discourse.



“What is needed is independent voices and people who don’t depend on the system for survival. And I believe that especially people in academia have a lot more to do. People in businesses are very vulnerable because our system has a way of crippling your business irrespective of what you are doing for Ghana if you get to the wrong side of the politician.”



On social media he said “…especially these social media insult that’s why you don’t hear people like Kwame Pianim, Ishmael Yamson; these are people who have brains but they don’t talk because a serial caller will just insult you…



“I think that certain voices must be heard. I think that there is too much silence and therefore the only people you are hearing are these politicians.”



He added, “But there is the need for independent voices that put Ghana first [to be heard] and you won’t get from the typical politician because of their trade… I can tell you, we need only 50 sane voices and Ghana will change," he stressed.



