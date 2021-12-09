Only 50,000 persons in the Eastern Region fully vaccinated out of 2 million target

Health News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate has administered 364, 832 doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far in the Region.



Out of the number, a total of 314, 346 persons have received a single dose of the vaccine while only 50,486 persons constituting 2.4% of the target population of 2,134,787 persons have been fully vaccinated.



At a press conference held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the Regional Health Director Dr. Winfred Ofosu said phase one of the vaccination exercise exclusively targeted Frontline health workers, security personnel, elderly persons, and people with underlying conditions.



However, the ongoing phase two of the exercise is open to all residents in Eastern Region above 15 years including students and women who are not pregnant.



“The vaccines currently being deployed in the region include Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson all for persons 18 years and above except Pfizer vaccines, which is for persons 15 years and above.



“Vaccination exercise is going on at the various Health Directorates, hospitals, health centres, clinics, CHPS compound, Schools, and other designated vaccination posts on all 33 districts in the region. All persons 15 years and above are encouraged to visit a designated vaccination post with a valid identification card to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and protect you from severe Covid-19 disease and deaths due to Covid-19,” he said.



Dr. Winfred Ofosu said, the directorate has intensified engagements and public sensitization to dispel some misconceptions festering around the vaccines in some Communities to encourage people to take the jabs before any draconian measures are taken during this festive season.



Dr. Ofosu stated that as of December 6, 2021, the Eastern Region had recorded total confirmed Covid-19 cases of 6, 605. Out of this number, 6,466% have recovered but 136 persons representing 2% have died.



Currently, the region has seen a consistent decline in the Covid-19 cases. Less than 10 cases have been recorded every week for the past five to six weeks.



The active cases as of December 6 stood at 3 mild cases who are responding to treatment.



The Health Director urged residents to comply with the preventive protocols this Christmas and new year seasons.