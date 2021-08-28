Only 5% of Ghanaian politicians will go to heaven – Kweku Bonsam

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has averred that only 5% of Ghanaian politicians will make it to heaven because of failure to fulfill promises made to the electorate.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made earlier this week when he appeared on the Onua TV Morning Show hosted by Captain Smart.



“If the politicians are 100, only 5% will go to heaven… the whole Ghana, only 5% of politicians will go to heaven, all the 95% will go to hell,” he stressed.



He also detailed instances of political sabotage against his person whenever he appeared on a radio morning show in his constituency, Offinso North.



Kwaku Bonsam, dressed in shirt and a jacket, said he had evidence to prove that a political hand was to blame for the 18 times that power was cut to the station when he appeared for his section of the morning programme.



Pushed by host Captain Smart to mention which politicians were in heaven or not, he said former president John Evans Atta Mills was already in heaven and that Kufuor and Mahama will also make it.



He would not comment on the Rawlings era because he did not experience much of it but the current president’s failure to deliver on the promise of a tomato factory in Offinso threatens his entry into heaven.