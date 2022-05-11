Only 3,069 Ghanaian Muslims can go to 2022 Hajj pilgrimage

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

The Ministry for Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Saudi Arabia has announced that only 3,069 Ghanaian Muslims can attend the 2022 Hajj pilgrimage.



The Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board Sheikh I. C. Quaye who disclosed this in a press statement indicated that the Ghanaian Muslims above the age of 65 years will not be allowed to go for the pilgrimage.



Also, Sheikh I. C. Quaye said that the Saudi Arabia government will be implementing strict COVID-19 protocol during the Hajj period which will be from July 7, 2022, to July 12, 2022.



He indicated that all Ghanaians who will be going for the pilgrimage will be required to show proof of vaccines with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Saudi government and they are also to present a PCR test taken not more than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Saudi Arabia.



Additional requirement stated in the release are as follows:



Vaccination requirements



Pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the complete doses of the following vaccines to be able to enter Saudi Arabia:

Pfizer/BioNTech. 2 doses

Oxford/AstraZeneca: 2 doses

Johnson and Johnson. 1 dose

Moderna. 2 doses

Sinopharm + 1 dose of any of the above vaccines

Sinovac + 1 dose of 1 of any of the above vaccines



Quarantine requirements

No quarantine will be necessary for foreign pilgrims fully vaccinated with vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia.



Medical Insurance



Pilgrims must have medical insurance to cover any COVID-19 related treatment costs during their stay.



Permit

Worshippers are no longer required to obtain a permit and appointment to pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah as well as the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.



E-Hajj

All intending pilgrims must be registered online through e-hajj. The e-track was already active.



The Hajj Board is to conclude all arrangements with service providers by the middle of May 2022. In this regard a delegation led by the Chairman is leaving for Saudi Arabia for further negotiations on housing, transport, medical, flight and other services.