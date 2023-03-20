Only 1.6% of govt's GH¢820 billion borrowed money has been used for road construction – NDC

General News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the claims by the government that it used the monies borrowed for road infrastructure is false.



Mr. Nketiah, who delivered what the NDC termed as the ‘true state of the nation address’, said only 1.6 percent of the country’s over GH¢820 billion has been used for road construction.



“It is a tragedy that the President will classify routine minor road management repairs such as re-sealing, refilling, reshaping, pothole filling, re-gravelling and even desilting of gutters as new road construction. The claim that this government has constructed over 11,000 kilometres of new roads is false and should be completely disregarded. The President should hang his head in shame.”



His remarks follow the president’s claim that his administration’s achievement in road construction was unprecedented in the fourth republic.



“The President knows that he deliberately misled Ghanaians with this claim because he is aware that only a minute of the overall resources that have accrued to this government since 2017 has been used for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in this country.”



“The truth is that official government of Ghana records show that a whopping 93 percent of the GH¢820 billion has been used on consumption including Akufo-Addo’s luxurious private travels across the world hired over several months at the expense of the taxpayer,” he added.